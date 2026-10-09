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James Weigel's avatar
James Weigel
Oct 9

Well said, Dominique!

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Dominique Fournier's avatar
Dominique Fournier
Oct 9

I’ve added a brief addendum to this article after reading Dr. Jean Marmoreo’s Globe and Mail editorial on MAiD and mental illness.

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