A lady approached me today and asked, “What is it going to take for Canadians to wake up and understand the evil of abortion?”

Sadly, my answer was not what she was hoping for. Like so many of us who have watched an entire generation lose more than 30% of its numbers thanks to abortion, there is a sense of helplessness.

Is it lack of access to the truth? Yes, that is part of it. For decades Canadians have been bombarded by policymakers, academics, feminists and rights activists, and the media with the message that abortion is a right, and to deny or even question that is to be lumped into that clump of Neanderthals who live in the dark ages of religious dogmatism and blind faith in belief systems that are nothing more than systems of indoctrination designed to limit our freedom and keep us oppressed.

But what if that is wrong?

What if the practice of abortion is older than all these contemporary philosophical debates and is not about invented terms like reproductive rights and individual autonomy? What if abortion is simply the ongoing sacrifice of the innocent to powers that want nothing more than to see us participate in our own demise? What if it is a battle not of the flesh, but of powers and principalities?

Then what?

What recourse does a culture that has abandoned God in favour of making itself its own god have, when it decides who is worthy of protection and care based on some fabricated formula that you and I may someday be calculated out of? Is that really the future we hope for our children and grandchildren?

This week in Canada, Bill C-218 was defeated at second reading in the House of Commons. The bill would have permanently prevented mental illness, on its own, from qualifying as a grievous and irremediable medical condition for MAiD. The political culture that watched and did nothing when the Criminal Code that protected children in the womb was struck down as unconstitutional is again not only allowing but preserving the risks faced by the emotionally and mentally vulnerable. Rather than providing care, hope, and true compassion to those who are suffering, we are saying that they are burdens to be eliminated.

St. John Paul II warned in Evangelium Vitae that when society accepts the killing of the weakest and most defenceless, it negates the basis for human rights. He called us to build a culture of life that welcomes, protects and defends each human soul, especially the most vulnerable and least able to defend themselves.

Let us put on the armour of God and fight for those least among us because it is our duty, and because we will all one day again be among the least, just as we were at our conception.

If we will not defend the least among us, we make ourselves as vulnerable as they are. On what basis can we expect that our lives will be worth protecting then, or even now? Christ tells us, “Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself” (Mark 12:31). Perhaps that is where we have lost our way. We demand rights and protection for ourselves while accepting that those same rights and protections can be denied to someone else.

We NEED to make this a national conversation. We cannot keep asking or expecting policies that will support the needs of our citizens as long as the discussion around abortion and MAiD remains on the very periphery as an irrelevant aside. I encourage you to engage in it, with your families, with your churches, with your communities, with those who at the moment are making decisions about the life and death of our most vulnerable. This is not an option. This is a necessity.

Addendum

After publishing this, a friend shared an editorial in The Globe and Mail by Dr. Jean Marmoreo entitled Refusing MAID for mental disorders will come at a terrible cost.

Her argument is that refusing MAiD to those suffering from mental illness denies them autonomy and, ultimately, what she describes as the right to a “good death.”

A good death…?! Who defines that? How do we speak of deliberately precipitating death as good? In a culture that is obsessed with youth and extending life, we are simultaneously promoting and celebrating the deliberate hastening of death as a good. Is this care? Is this compassion? What have we decided compassion means?

If someone is so mentally and emotionally vulnerable that death seems preferable to life, is our responsibility really to affirm that decision? Is that care? Is that protection? Is that what we now mean when we talk about rights? Where will the next layer of these rights bring us? Are we prepared for what might come next?

This is exactly why this conversation cannot remain on the periphery. We have to ask what kind of culture we are building and what we believe we owe to those who are suffering and most vulnerable among us.

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