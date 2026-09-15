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Dr Mark Trozzi MD's avatar
Dr Mark Trozzi MD
Sep 29

Thank You Dominique! This article is a moral compass to steer us in the right direction from the Allison Inquiry to what should happen now and next.

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Marion Sampson's avatar
Marion Sampson
5h

This is an excellent piece. Agree 100%. "Free floating anxiety' is still around. Governments are skillful at keeping anxiety and uncertainty and lack floating. I need to read this again and again and ask Holy Spirit what further action can I take in my old age and poor health. We can all do some little thing.

As far back as 1988 when women rejoiced that abortion on demand was available, I felt sick to my stomach, but also that it was not women as much as an ideology that was a part of the Morgentaler mindset and population control agenda. Was this when respect for innocent life declined, when we became numb to it? The more we learn, the more it seems that nothing is organic but orchestrated by very patient, evil people.

I finished a song in December that I began in 1988. I asked Suno to do the music with my instructions on tempo and instruments. I really like what they did with it. THE INNOCENTS.

https://suno.com/song/aeb6100c-5b98-4008-a469-064969178dd9?sh=kBuZEseZ6x7GKgZ8

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