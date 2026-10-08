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The Forest Wife's avatar
The Forest Wife
Oct 8

Very clear! Very humbling! Very concerning when we take these principals and look to the leaders of our country. There is a big gap between a true leader and those who say they are leading the Canadian people.

May we evaluate our own lives accordingly and be accountable for our own actions. If we all kept our own house in order, that would work its way up to the house of this countries leader and make them aware of their own need of accountability.

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AD Nixon's avatar
AD Nixon
Oct 9

Your examples of leadership and the failures of those whose mantra is “do as I say, not what I do” plainly point out how little we demand of our political representatives. Some important points made here for all of us to consider.

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