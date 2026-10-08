Recently, I had a conversation with a respected Canadian academic, author and public-policy thinker about what accountability means in light of the events of the past six years. In the course of that conversation he said something that stayed with me: “We must not move on until there has been accountability and a promise not to repeat.” Those words led me to consider the broader question of how accountability manifests in a healthy culture.

We spoke about what accountability might look like and where responsibility for particular decisions ultimately lies. But the more I considered the question afterwards, the more another question arose in my mind: is it reasonable to talk about accountability without acknowledging that, for accountability to mean anything, there must also be an acceptance of responsibility? And should that responsibility not be especially important within the ranks of our leaders?

I guess the best way to unpack this question is to start with what leadership is often thought to be versus what leadership, properly speaking, actually is. What we understand to be leadership will affect our perception of responsibility and accountability.

Most of us, when we think of leaders, think of those people we see at the front line, on the stage, at the head of the crowd, the face of a movement, political party, military troop or organization. We tend to see leaders in terms of their prowess in battle, in a debate or at a speaking engagement. We see them as charismatic, crowd pleasers, baby kissers and world-recognized personalities. Is it any wonder that celebrities are so often asked whether they will run for office?

Some have argued that the effectiveness of a leader rests largely in his ability to command obedience. Others see it in his or her ability to be well liked. Some see leaders as people who are able to bring in crowds and attract the attention and admiration of the masses. Machiavelli famously considered whether it was better for a ruler to be loved or feared. His conclusion was more nuanced than the line is sometimes remembered, but he ultimately wrote that when a ruler cannot be both, “it is much safer to be feared than loved.” For Machiavelli, fear was a more reliable means of ensuring loyalty and authority than affection because of the fickleness of affection.

And then there is that phrase most of us heard at some point growing up: “Do what I say, not what I do.” Meaning, I may not always set the best example, but if you just listen to me, do what I tell you and don’t ask too many questions, then everything will work out.

Many years ago, while questioning the process of an organization, I was told that I needed to stop questioning those who had the expertise and simply “trust” them and their superior wisdom. I should do as I was told and be a good girl. Needless to say, being told not to ask questions has never sat particularly well with me. And, as an adult, being told to submit to those whose very leadership qualifications I had already begun to question was not an option.

What is a valid definition of leadership, and what are our duties to those who claim the authority to lead us? Is leadership the ability to command obedience? Is charisma or popularity a sign of leadership? Does a person’s expertise, experience and/or technique automatically make him or her a leader? Is it enough to possess the title, stand at the front and expect others to follow?

There is one historical figure who set a standard of leadership that exceeds all others in its coherence and uniqueness, allowing it for millennia to stand apart. He challenged the notion that leaders must demand submission. He challenged the idea that leaders must take the place of honour whether they had demonstrated their qualifications or not, and that their example mattered less than their ability to command through force and power. And here, I think, is where we can legitimately link leadership, responsibility and accountability.

What made this leader remarkable is that before He came into the world, He was expected. His coming was foretold, and the kind of leadership He would embody had already been foreshadowed. In the Old Testament, those entrusted with authority are repeatedly compared to shepherds, and the shepherd is not simply the person who walks at the front of the flock. He is responsible for it. Isaias describes God Himself as the model of the shepherd: “He shall feed his flock like a shepherd: he shall gather together the lambs with his arm, and shall take them up in his bosom.” (Isaias 40:11) The image is one of strength, certainly, but strength ordered toward the protection and care of those who have been entrusted to him.

Isaias gives us the image of what the shepherd ought to be. Ezechiel shows us what happens when those entrusted with the flock fail in that responsibility. He condemns the shepherds of Israel who fed themselves but failed to care for the flock. They did not strengthen the weak, heal the sick, bind up the broken or seek those who were lost. And then comes the consequence of that failure: “Behold I myself come upon the shepherds, I will require my flock at their hand.” (Ezechiel 34:10)

Here the idea of leadership moves beyond example and care. The shepherd is answerable for the flock entrusted to him. Responsibility has consequences, and accountability follows.

Christ enters the world and exemplifies this leadership, making it even more explicit. When His Apostles begin arguing about who among them should be considered the greatest, He tells them: “He that is the greater among you, let him become as the younger; and he that is the leader, as he that serveth.” He then points directly to Himself as their example: “But I am in the midst of you, as he that serveth.” (Luke 22:26–27)

At the Last Supper He does more than tell them to serve. He gets down on His knees and washes their feet. Afterwards He tells them: “I have given you an example, that as I have done to you, so you do also.” (John 13:15) This is what separates authentic leadership from the idea of “do what I say, not what I do.” Christ sets the example Himself.

The Apostles continued to teach this understanding after Christ’s Ascension. St. Peter tells the leaders of the Church to become “a pattern of the flock” (1 Peter 5:3), and Hebrews speaks of those who watch over souls “as being to render an account” (Hebrews 13:17). In Acts, when responsibility for particular work in the early Church was to be delegated, the Apostles told the faithful to choose men “of good reputation, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom” (Acts 6:3). Character matters because responsibility is being entrusted, not because character is merely a means of convincing people to follow you. A person of rightly ordered character is drawn to leadership not because of what can be gained from it, but because of what he or she can give.

So the Christian call to leadership is not a call to be the big man on campus. It is a call to be the firm man on principles and morals. It is a call to have the courage and moral conviction to go first, to take responsibility for those who follow, and to remain when following you becomes costly.

I have five sons, and over the years we have watched many war and military history films together: The Bridge on the River Kwai, Force 10 from Navarone, the Band of Brothers series, and one of our favourites, We Were Soldiers. To this day, when we talk about leadership, the character of Lieutenant Colonel Hal Moore in We Were Soldiers, portrayed by Mel Gibson, almost always comes up as a quintessential example of real, manly leadership.

Before taking his men into battle, Moore tells them he cannot promise to bring them all home alive. He does, however, promise: “I will be the first to set foot on the field, and I will be the last to step off.” He promises to lead them and to put his own life on the line with them and for them. He promises he will not ask them to go anywhere he is unwilling to go himself. He will lead them into battle, and he will remain there with them until the end. He leads as a good Christian soul should lead, with an eye to what he is willing to sacrifice for them, not what he wants them to sacrifice for him.

I taught my sons that if ever they were seeking the most perfect example of leadership, they need only look at the example of Christ. He led by example and never expected people to do anything that He Himself would not do, and ultimately had not already done Himself. His Apostles were expected to suffer, but He suffered first. They would be persecuted, but He was persecuted first. Many of them would eventually give their lives, but He gave His life first.

Christ gives us perhaps the most complete definition of leadership in a single sentence: “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd giveth his life for his sheep.” (John 10:11) To lead is to accept responsibility for what has been entrusted to you, not just to set an example.

I cannot call myself a leader if those for whom I am responsible, either directly or indirectly, are making decisions or enacting policy that has ignored the spirit of my leadership. Nor can I call myself a leader if those who are exercising the responsibilities that have been outlined to them cause harm, whether on a large scale or a minor one, and I refuse to accept my role and take responsibility.

Sometimes being a good leader is recognizing a change in how our demands or expectations are being enacted, while the task itself is still being accomplished and being accomplished well. It is allowing for initiative.

Being a leader demands a will to accept responsibility for our own actions and those of the people we lead. And if members of the team fail, particularly if they fail catastrophically, then a good leader must ensure that those directly responsible answer for what they have done, make amends where possible and provide appropriate reparation when they have caused harm. The leader must also be willing to examine his own responsibility for the failure of those he was meant to lead.

Did I know what was happening? Should I have known? Did I establish the proper expectations? Did I ignore warnings? Did I tolerate actions that should have been stopped? Did I surround myself with people who were willing to tell me the truth, or only with those who would tell me what I wanted to hear? Did I correct wrongdoing when it became apparent, or did I protect the organization, the process or my own position?

If leadership carries no responsibility for what occurs under its direction, or if it cannot examine that which it has inherited and ensure that there is proper correction and restitution, then the word leadership itself begins to lose its meaning. A person who inherits a position of leadership may also inherit problems he did not create. He is not responsible for creating them, but once they are known, he does become responsible for how they are addressed.

This brings me back to those words that started this train of thought: “We must not move on until there has been accountability and a promise not to repeat.” I agree. But meaningful accountability requires an understanding of responsibility, and particularly the responsibility inherent in leadership.

A healthy culture should be able to expect those who lead to accept the obligation to answer for outcomes of decisions made under their tenure, as well as those that occurred before their time. Good leaders must acknowledge failures honestly, correct them where possible, make amends where necessary and ensure those to whom authority has been delegated are themselves held responsible for their actions.

Scripture’s judgement on leadership is perhaps the most sobering of all because earthly titles and positions do not exempt anyone from having to answer for what was entrusted to him. The greater the authority, the greater the responsibility. Christ says it better than I ever could: “And unto whomsoever much is given, of him much shall be required: and to whom they have committed much, of him they will demand the more.” (Luke 12:48)

The greater the authority entrusted to us, the greater our responsibility. And where there is genuine responsibility, there must eventually be accountability. Perhaps the question should begin much earlier than Who can we hold accountable? It begins when we decide whom we are willing to follow and when others decide they are willing to lead: Are you prepared to accept responsibility for that which has been entrusted to you? Because if the answer is no, then whatever else you may be, I am not sure you can properly call yourself a leader.

Share