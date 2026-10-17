“Do you realize that Canada is the only country in the world that has ZERO protection for life in the womb?… That is not true!”

The above is a short excerpt from a conversation between me and someone I love very much. I went on to explain that since 1988, Canada has remained the nation that continues to provide access to abortion at all stages of pregnancy. We have no legislation regulating abortion. We have no legislation protecting the lives of children in the womb. I am often taken aback at how many people are not aware of this. I am even more taken aback by how few people seem interested in fighting to protect the most innocent and vulnerable. Too many turn a blind eye to the fact that abortion remains the leading cause of death in Canada; the officially recorded cases are upward of 102K annually, and even those numbers underestimate the actual number of abortions performed. We spend billions of resources in the search for cures for other leading causes of death in Canada, yet a cause of death that is the most preventable has risen dramatically over the past several decades. The cost to the soul of this country is incalculable.

A question that I ask and have been asking since I wrote my MA thesis on the morality of abortion is: if a society will not protect the most innocent and vulnerable among us, why would we trust that it would protect any of us? What future does this type of society have? What future does a culture that has already killed 1/3 of an entire generation have?

Mother Teresa of Calcutta reminds us that Christ taught that to receive a little one is to receive Him (Matthew 18:5), so to deny life to one of these least is to deny Christ (Matthew 25:40). If our culture can not only accept but, in some cases, speak of abortion as a good, that a mother killing her child is a good, then how can “we tell people not to kill each other”? “It is really a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child.” And the result of this war is the destruction of future generations and therefore all our future.

Is it that we do not want to admit we have abandoned our obligation to our neighbour? And who is more our neighbour than our flesh and blood? In His story of the Good Samaritan, Christ is answering the question: “But who is my neighbour?” (Luke 10:29). We are called to love our neighbour as ourselves (Luke 10:27). If we are ok with the extinguishing of the life of a tiny, vulnerable, helpless child, a child who is completely dependent on our willingness to reply to Christ’s question, “Peter, do you love me?” with a resounding and unwavering “yes,” then each one of us must be prepared for the truth that our lives are as extinguishable to those who see them as such (John 21:15–17).

In his book Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari spoke of the possible emergence of a “useless class,” describing people “devoid of any economic, political or even artistic value” and warning that this class “will not merely be unemployed – it will be unemployable.” What qualities put these people in that category, and what is the inevitable outcome for them? Are you useless? Am I? The very fact that certain types of people can be categorized as useless speaks to a disposition of the soul of a culture that has lost its moral compass. Is this not the kind of world Scripture cautions us to turn from when St. Paul tells us, “And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them” (Ephesians 5:11)?

Our culture is a reflection of the moral principles we embrace and live by. What kind of culture do you wish to foster and live in? Do you wish to live in a culture that sees no issue with ignoring the murder of over 100K innocent human beings each year? And what if one of those humans was you? What if you become seen as disposable? Christ’s call is a call to love. To love when it is hardest to love. To love when the easier way is to turn away and ignore. Often, to love means setting our desires aside because our neighbours’ needs outweigh our wishes. What greater good could there be than protecting the most precious gift we have been given: the gift of life? What future can we hope for when we are willing to build it on the lives, or rather deaths, of so many innocents?

I have been told many times that basing my decisions on what kind of political culture I want to support should not depend on one issue. But if we do not cherish the dignity and sanctity of life from conception to natural death, and if that issue is not of paramount importance, then we are guaranteeing ourselves a very dim future, if a future at all. Abortion is not simply one issue because the unwillingness to stand against the direct killing of an innocent life extends beyond the act itself. It attacks innocent children, motherhood, fatherhood, the family, which is the microcosm of any society, and it attacks our earthly and eternal future. Most importantly, abortion rejects the supremacy of God by willfully ignoring God’s law not to kill and, going back to Mother Teresa’s words, it rejects Christ, who is God made man.

God gave us our lives not to squander them pursuing fleeting things that will one day turn to dust. Christ cautioned us not to make our treasures worldly treasures, but to build our treasures in heaven, because where our treasure is, there our heart shall be (Matthew 6:19–21). In the end, what doth it profit a man to gain the whole world if he lose his soul? (Matthew 16:26). And what does it profit anyone to gain their “autonomy,” career, comfort, power, if it comes at the expense of their future? What future do we have if we extinguish the next generation?

The reality of the culture we are living in may seem sombre, even deflating, but for Christians there is ALWAYS hope. Christ tells us, “In the world you shall have distress: but have confidence, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). He came first to suffer for us, and He calls us to follow Him, to place ourselves at His service and to trust Him with that which is beyond our strength. We have all heard the expression, “God only gives us what we can handle,” but is it not rather, “God only gives us what, with HIM, we can handle?” The difference is life-changing.

The question we must ask ourselves is: what are we doing in our everyday lives to foster the culture we wish to live in? Are we willing to be the “light of the world,” the city on the hill that cannot be hidden (Matthew 5:14–16)? Are we willing to speak for the innocent when it would be easier to remain silent? Are we making those around us aware of what is happening to more than 100,000 children in Canada every year? Are we willing to sacrifice our comfort, our time and even our reputation in order to love our neighbour when that love demands something of us that seems more than we can give?

God does not ask of us anything He was not first willing to do for us. We are called to serve Him by speaking the truth, defending the innocent, and trusting that Christ will never abandon us so long as we remain faithful to Him in all things. We know Christ has already won, so we need not fear that the culture of death has the final word. “Have confidence, I have overcome the world.”

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