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Abortion: the war against our future
What doth it profit a man, if he gain the whole world and suffer the loss his own soul?
Oct 17
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Dominique Fournier
7
1
What Is It Going to Take to Wake Us Up?
The Battle for Our Culture
Oct 9
•
Dominique Fournier
5
2
2
Leadership, Responsibility and Accountability
Is Accountability Possible Without Responsibility?
Oct 8
•
Dominique Fournier
3
2
2
September 2026
Whose Land is it?
Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord
Sep 21
•
Dominique Fournier
3
2
Vulnerability and Responsibility
Our Moral and Civic Duty to Those Who Cannot Defend Themselves
Sep 15
•
Dominique Fournier
50
11
6
“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”
Why I can’t support the Allison Inquiry
Sep 4
•
Dominique Fournier
6
14
7
December 2025
Does Abortion Solve a Problem?
A reply to James Weigel’s Actually, We Do Support Babies After Birth
Dec 18, 2025
•
Dominique Fournier
2
1
November 2025
When Safety Ceases to Protect: Reflections on the Final NCI Hearings on the question "Are Children Safe in Canada?"
A mother’s reflection on what true safety means in a nation that has forgotten the soul.
Nov 11, 2025
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Dominique Fournier
2
2
1
October 2025
Learning to Surrender
Trusting the will of God in the quiet work of grace
Oct 13, 2025
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Dominique Fournier
1
“Blessed Are They Who Hear the Word of God”: To Jesus Through Mary
A Reflection of Faith and Steadfast Love on the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary
Oct 7, 2025
•
Dominique Fournier
1
1
Keep Your Lamps Burning: The Vigil of Life
A Reflection on Canada’s Life Chain, October 5, 2025 — A Nation’s Silent Witness for the Unborn.
Oct 6, 2025
•
Dominique Fournier
2
1
1
From the Cross to Love
Finding meaning in suffering and the peace that follows surrender
Oct 5, 2025
•
Dominique Fournier
3
© 2026 Dominique Fournier
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